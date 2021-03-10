St. Landry Parish School Board receives $50,000 grant to help high school students earn a degree

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education announced Wednesday that St. Landry Parish was among eight school systems to receive a $50,000 Fast Forward regional planning grant to help increase the number of high school graduates who earn an associate's degree or apprenticeship before graduation.
According to a release from LDOE, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the allocations Wednesday during its March meeting.
In January, LDOE released a request for applications to support the development of new student pathways as part of its Fast Forward initiative, the release states.
Planning grants are being awarded to a lead regional secondary school system and its higher education partner in each of the state’s eight regions. LDOE and Board of Regents each contributed $200,000 for the total grant cost of $400,000.
The Fast Forward regional planning grant recipients are:
- Assumption Parish Schools
- DeSoto Parish Schools
- East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- Jefferson Parish Schools
- Rapides Parish Schools
- Richland Parish Schools
- St. Landry Parish Schools
- Vernon Parish Schools
Each lead school system will collaborate with post-secondary institutions, business partners and economic development organizations.
The funds will be utilized to create pathways that allow students to earn a Jump Start TOPS Tech Career Diploma or a TOPS University Diploma while simultaneously earning an associate’s degree or participating in a state‐recognized pre‐apprenticeship/apprenticeship opportunity.
