St. Landry Parish School Board receives $50,000 grant to help high school students earn a degree

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education announced Wednesday that St. Landry Parish was among eight school systems to receive a $50,000 Fast Forward regional planning grant to help increase the number of high school graduates who earn an associate's degree or apprenticeship before graduation.

According to a release from LDOE, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the allocations Wednesday during its March meeting.

In January, LDOE released a request for applications to support the development of new student pathways as part of its Fast Forward initiative, the release states.

Planning grants are being awarded to a lead regional secondary school system and its higher education partner in each of the state’s eight regions. LDOE and Board of Regents each contributed $200,000 for the total grant cost of $400,000.

The Fast Forward regional planning grant recipients are:

Assumption Parish Schools

DeSoto Parish Schools

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

Jefferson Parish Schools

Rapides Parish Schools

Richland Parish Schools

St. Landry Parish Schools

Vernon Parish Schools

Each lead school system will collaborate with post-secondary institutions, business partners and economic development organizations.

The funds will be utilized to create pathways that allow students to earn a Jump Start TOPS Tech Career Diploma or a TOPS University Diploma while simultaneously earning an associate’s degree or participating in a state‐recognized pre‐apprenticeship/apprenticeship opportunity.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel