Menu

Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

St. Landry Parish School Board receives $50,000 grant to help high school students earn a degree

items.[0].image.alt
KATC photo
St. Landry Parish School Board
Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 23:09:44-05

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education announced Wednesday that St. Landry Parish was among eight school systems to receive a $50,000 Fast Forward regional planning grant to help increase the number of high school graduates who earn an associate's degree or apprenticeship before graduation.

According to a release from LDOE, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the allocations Wednesday during its March meeting.

In January, LDOE released a request for applications to support the development of new student pathways as part of its Fast Forward initiative, the release states.

Planning grants are being awarded to a lead regional secondary school system and its higher education partner in each of the state’s eight regions. LDOE and Board of Regents each contributed $200,000 for the total grant cost of $400,000.

The Fast Forward regional planning grant recipients are:

  • Assumption Parish Schools
  • DeSoto Parish Schools
  • East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
  • Jefferson Parish Schools
  • Rapides Parish Schools
  • Richland Parish Schools
  • St. Landry Parish Schools
  • Vernon Parish Schools

Each lead school system will collaborate with post-secondary institutions, business partners and economic development organizations.

The funds will be utilized to create pathways that allow students to earn a Jump Start TOPS Tech Career Diploma or a TOPS University Diploma while simultaneously earning an associate’s degree or participating in a state‐recognized pre‐apprenticeship/apprenticeship opportunity.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.