St. Landry Parish School Board Members Pushed Back Voting to Close Schools

Teachers, Principals and parents were in the audience during today’s meeting. Many of them also stood at the podium to make school board members aware of how they feel.

After members of St. Landry Parish School Board heard from many people in the parish who say they don’t want to see schools closed.

“We know that it’s probably going to be revisited; they didn’t say that they weren’t going to revisit them. So, we in the three communities are going to continue to meet, continue to collaborate and continue to prepare for what may come,” said Brenda Lavergne.

The board has said the possible closures are being considered as a way to consolidate resources.

On the table for closure at this point are Grand Prairie, Washington, and Palmetto elementary schools, which are all small schools in rural parts in St. Landry Parish.

“The small community schools are the heart of the school district and they really do keep the community thriving, so they are very important for people to come out and support their small community schools,” said Renee Suire.

A third grader at Grand Prairie says he loves his school and wouldn’t want to attend school anywhere else.

“I feel good about that because we won’t have to transfer to another school,” said Braylen Dailge.

School board members in St. Landry will revisit this issue next month.