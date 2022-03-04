St. Landry Parish School Board makes mask wearing optional

Mask wearing is now optional for students and staff in St. Landry Parish schools.

At the St. Landry Parish School Board meeting on Thursday, board members voted to make mask wearing optional.

The decision went into effect on Friday, March 4, 2022, at schools, district facilities and on school buses, according to the board.

In January, board members voted 9-2 to keep the temporary mask mandate in place for students and staff due to the surge in Omicron cases.

Several schools moved to remote learning that month as a result of the virus.

On Thursday, the CDC updated the COVID-19 Community Levels in the US.

In the Acadiana region, St. Landry was one of four parishes listed at a low community level.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds data, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The information will be updated by the CDC each Thursday.

