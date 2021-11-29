Watch
St Landry Parish School Board hosting fall career fair Monday

Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 11:35:17-05

OPELOUSAS, La. – The St Landry Parish School Board will host a fall career fair for potential employees.

They are looking to hire teachers, counselors, therapists, and head start personnel and staff.

The job fair will be virtual on November 29 between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Apply for available positions at https://stlandryparishschoolboard.simplybook.me/v2/

