St Landry Parish School Board hosting fall career fair Monday

OPELOUSAS, La. – The St Landry Parish School Board will host a fall career fair for potential employees.

They are looking to hire teachers, counselors, therapists, and head start personnel and staff.

The job fair will be virtual on November 29 between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Apply for available positions at https://stlandryparishschoolboard.simplybook.me/v2/

