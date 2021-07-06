St Landry Parish School Board hosting career fair

OPELOUSAS, La. – The St Landry Parish School Board will host a summer career fair for potential employees.

They are looking to hire paraprofessionals, food service techs, substitute teachers, teachers, custodians, and counselors.

The job fair will be held at Park Vista Elementary School cafeteria on July 13 between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm.

Apply for available positions at https://www.slpsb.org/.

