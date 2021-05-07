St. Landry Parish School Board approves $1,000 stipends for all employees

OPELOUSAS, La. — The St. Landry School Board approved a $1,000 stipend for all employees that is being proposed by the Louisiana Department of Education during its regular meeting on Thursday.

The stipend is pending approval from the legislature, and was discussed at the board's Finance Committee meeting last week.

Board members also to move forward with a proposed bond proposition that would add 9.9 mills to property taxes to cover salaries for teachers and other employees. If approved by voters, it would increase teacher pay by $3,000 and support staff pay by $2,000. To see the presentation on that proposal, click here.

The board also decided to move forward with another discussion centered on another bond proposition that would add 1 mills to property taxes to cover operation, maintenance and improvements to athletic and recreational facilities own by the board. To see the presentation on that proposal, click here.

The board moved to table a third proposition that would pay for acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites, playgrounds; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the district.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel