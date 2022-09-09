Watch Now
St. Landry Parish school board addresses sports event safety

ST. LANDRY PARISH- During a news conference yesterday, Superintendent Jenkins announced that clear bags are now required at sporting events in all stadiums and gyms.

Metal detectors will be added at the Donald Gardner Stadium first then eventually, all stadiums in the parish.

Students are now required to have IDs with them at the games. Elementary and middle school students will also need to be accompanied by a parent.

Superintendent Jenkins says there will be immediate action taken if students are being dropped off at each game.

