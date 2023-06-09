St. Landry Parish receives grant to continue Head Start services

The Office of Head Start, through the Designation Renewal System (DRS), has named Save the Children Head Start to provide services within St. Landry Parish, Louisiana.

On July 1, 2023, the administration of the program will be the responsibility of Save the Children Head Start.

A message from grant recipients reads:

Save the Children Head Start has been providing Head Start services since 2011.

Currently, Save the Children Head Start operates Head Start and Early Head Start programs in rural communities in five states - Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee - serving more than 1,900 children and their families. In Louisiana specifically, the organization operates in Jefferson Davis, Evangeline, Red River, De Soto, and Natchitoches Parishes. We at Save the Children Head Start are excited about this opportunity to serve the children and families in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana. Our program will continue services to pregnant mothers and children birth to five years old, through Head Start and Early Head Start, in St. Landry Parish.

A message from Incumbent Grant recipients reads:

We, at St. Landry Parish School Board, were privileged to have served over 788 children, families and pregnant women each year over the last five years. Through these comprehensive services, we know that we have made a positive contribution to the children and families in our community. Under the leadership of the St. Landry Parish School Board, the Head Start and Early Head Start programs are rated “High Proficient” by the Louisiana Department of Education according to the Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS). We are confident that Save the Children Head Start will continue to provide important and quality Head Start and/or Early Head Start services. We offer them our best wishes for success.

A joint statement reads:

Both we at St. Landry Parish School Board and Save the Children Head Start are committed to a seamless transition and continuity of services. We want to assure the community that Head Start/Early Head Start services will continue in our community.

In the next weeks, we, St. Landry Parish School Board and Save the Children Head Start will notify the families and the community regarding next steps. It is important to both agencies that the community is informed.