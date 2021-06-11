Watch
St. Landry Parish no-wake zones rescinded

Posted at 10:08 AM, Jun 11, 2021
St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard announced Friday that the no-wake zone that was put into effect for St. Landry Parish waterways on May 20, 2021, has been rescinded effective immediately.

