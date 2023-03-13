St. Landry Parish jury finds man guilty of child sexual battery

Opelousas, LA - On Friday, March 10, 2023, a jury of twelve found a St. Landry Parish man guilty of two counts of sexual battery of a child.

Evidence at trial revealed that Fillmore Wright's victim was six years of age at the time of the crime.

Wright will face sentencing for sexual battery on May 9, 2023, before Judge Alonzo Harris.

The crime of sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 carries a minimum mandatory sentence of twenty-five years at hard labor up to ninety-nine years at hard labor.

At least 25 years of the sentence will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys' Kylie Leblanc and Patsy Duhon prosecuted for the state.