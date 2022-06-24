St. Landry Parish grand jury indicts three in April slaying of child and adult

A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted three people in connection with an April shooting that left a four-year-old child and a local man dead.

Davieontray Breaux, Felton Martin James and Holly Roberts were each indicted on two counts first-degree murder and three counts attempted first-degree murder.

According to a release from District Attorney Chad Pitre, the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance earlier the same day. Opelousas Police say Roberts was involved in an argument with her next door neighbor, the mother of the child who was killed. Later that evening, Breaux and James met Roberts at her apartment, and the two men went next door, police allege.

After a verbal exchange, the men allegedly started shooting, and Alton James Thomas was killed, along with the child. Three other children also were injured, police say.

The district attorney said the investigating officers and his prosecuting team have mental scars related to the crime scene.

"Anytime a young child is a murder victim, it's difficulty to deal with," Pitre said.