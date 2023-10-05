St. Landry Parish Government re-issues burn ban

St. Landry Parish Government has re-issued a burn ban effective Thursday.

"After recent consideration, St. Landry Parish Government has re-issued the parish-wide burn ban. The ban includes anything with an open flame that produces an ember. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire," said Layne Herpin of St. Landry Parish Government.

The ban excludes any outdoor cooking on grills and prescribed burns certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The ban will take effect immediately and last until further notice.