St Landry Parish Government issues burn ban

St. Landry Parish Government has issued a burn ban in the parish effective Thursday, August 3.

The ban includes anything with an open flame that produces an ember. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire.

“This order will assist our first responders by reducing the number of grass fire calls they have due to dry conditions throughout the parish,” said Jessie Bellard, Parish President. “The dry, hot weather is perfect conditions for grass fires.”

The ban excludes any outdoor cooking on grills and prescribed burns certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The ban will take effect immediately and last until further notice.

