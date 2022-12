St. Landry Parish Government closes roads due to flooding

The St. Landry Parish Government announced on Friday, December 30, 2022 that several roads will be closed due to flooding.

The following roads are closed :

Collins Road, Plaisance area

Lilac Road, Plaisance area

St. Amand Road, Plaisance area

Prayer House Road, Washington area

True Vine Road, Washington area

White Oak Road, Washington area

Chris Road, Cankton area

Gills Road, Cankton area

Summner Road, Lawtel area

Benny Pitre, Lawtel area

Celeste Road, Lawtel area

Falcon Road, Lawtel area

Houston Richard Road, Lawtel area

Joe W Road, Lawtel area

Hypolite Miller Road, Sunset area

Additional roads may close as water levels rise.

St. Landry Parish Public Works crews are on the roads clearing roadways and ditches of debris. Sandbags are available at the Yambilee Building (1939 W. Landry, Opelousas).