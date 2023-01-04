St. Landry Parish deputy arrested after incident; has since resigned

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy was arrested and booked on several battery charges this past weekend. He has since resigned.

Joshua John Courville, of Eunice, was booked with sexual battery, simple battery and domestic abuse battery in connection with a New Year's Even incident, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called early on New Year's Day to a Eunice bar to investigate a disturbance. They talked to several victims. One said Courville touched her inappropriately, and grabbed and pushed her when she tried to walk away. He allegedly followed her outside and punched her in the face when she told him to leave her alone. This victim also told deputies that she took Courville's keys because he was so drunk she didn't want him to drive.

Because he couldn't leave, Courville went to sleep in his truck. Another woman, a former member of his family, came to check on him, the spokesman said. She told deputies that Courville attacked her, pushed her to the ground, and punched her in the face. She scratched him to get him off her, and some bar patrons came out to help her. Those people put Courville in the bed of his pick-up, where he was sleeping when deputies arrived at the scene.

All of these incidents were caught on camera by the bar's security system, the spokesman said.

When they interviewed him, Courville had no memory of any of the incidents and he was taken into custody without any problem, the spokesman said. He was placed on leave pending an internal investigation, but has since resigned.

“One of the most disturbing aspects of a police administrator’s job is when one of your own deputies violates the law and is arrested. We must remember that law enforcement officers are not immune from arrests. If I have anything to do with the investigation and/or consequences, and there is clear and convincing evidence of a violation of the law, there will be disciplinary action taken. They must face the consequences of illegal behavior just as anyone else does. The public demands nothing less," said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. “Joshua John Courville was a fine deputy with an impeccable work record. However, I will not tolerate this type of behavior with any of our employees, especially when they raise their hands to hit and strike a female. I will take swift action after the facts have been gathered and reported to me.”