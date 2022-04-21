St. Landry Parish council votes to remove Confederate monument

In a vote on Wednesday, the St. Landry Parish council has chosen to remove the Confederate monument from the parish courthouse grounds.

According to the Advocate, the council voted 10-3 to remove the 102-year-old monument and donate it to Confederate veteran organizations.

A proposal was made before the final vote to bring the decision to voters in November.

Details over the cost and the date of the removal have to be defined yet. Some think the vote will be challenged in court, they report.

In March, The St. Landry Parish Council passed the removal decision in committee following calls from the community to remove it from government property.

Attorney Charles Cravins brought his concerns about the statue to the March 2 meeting.

The monument, according to Cravins, commemorates soldiers who fought for the confederacy during the Civil War.

It was erected in 1920 outside the parish courthouse in Opelousas by the Louisiana Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Following the March meeting decision, Parish President Jessie Bellard said he was putting together a committee to decide how to move the monument and where to move it.

