St. Landry Parish Black History Exhibit is traveling

St. Landry Parish, LA - A research-based exhibition chronicling the lives and history of African American families who helped shape three centuries of life in St. Landry parish is traveling.

St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux announced the extension of the exhibits in a statement earlier last week.

The exhibits, prepared by noted parish archivist and genealogical researcher Alex Lee, were previously presented for display parish-wide in several of the historically Black churches throughout Black History Month this February.

"Our parish archivist Alex Lee was instrumental in putting this exhibit together by creating several collages and presentations that were viewed in February, as a tribute to Black History month. These exhibitions proved to be so widely discussed, that I decided further viewing of them at other churches are essential for developing a more complete understanding of St. Landry history,” Jagneaux said.

Now, the historical exhibits are available for additional viewing starting today, March 5, 2023, through Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The upcoming dates and locations are:

3/12: Shiloh Baptist Church, Washington, LA

3/19: St. Mathilda Catholic Church, Eunice, LA

3/26: Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Opelousas, LA

