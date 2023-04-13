St. Landry man booked for bank robbery incident

Opelousas Police responded to an incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 12 around 9:40 A.M. at St. Landry Bank located in the 100 block of E. Landry Street.

Officers were dispatched to the bank after employees reported a person in the bank demanding a teller to give him all the money.

According to OPD, while never displaying a weapon, the suspect had his hand concealed in a pocket giving the impression that he may have been armed.

After being given a bag of money by the teller, the suspect immediately handed the money over to another bank employee and requested that the police be called and that he would wait for them.

Police arrived on the scene in approximately two minutes and took the suspect who was later identified as 44-year-old Jamon White of Opelousas into custody.

It was determined that White was not armed and only had a cell phone in his possession, police say.

During the initial contact with the suspect and from witnesses' accounts of the incident it was believed that White may have been dealing with a mental health crisis.

Officers transported White to a medical facility for evaluation. Upon being cleared after evaluation White was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and was booked on the charge of First Degree Robbery.

The courts may order a further evaluation of White’s mental health status.

This incident was resolved without injury to anyone involved.

"Responding officers and employees of St. Landry Bank should be commended for their calm demeanor in handling this tense encounter for bank employees and customers who may have been present during this incident," said Major Mark Guidry.

Opelousas Police respond daily to incidents that are related to individuals dealing with mental health issues.

Chief Leblanc and the administration of the Opelousas Police Department is committed to expanding its training in this area to better prepare officers for these types of encounters.