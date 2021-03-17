St. Landry deputy on leave, facing charges after incident at OMV

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy is now on leave after being arrested at the Opelousas DMV.

Opelousas Police confirmed a deputy has been arrested in connection with a disturbance that occurred when he was told he had to wear a mask in the building. Ryan Fenton Sr., 48, has been booked with aggravated assault with a firearm and public intimidation, police say.

Here's what they tell us happened:

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at approximately 11:10 A.M., Opelousas Police Department Officers were called to the Department of Motor Vehicles Office located on Creswell Lane.

They learned that a uniformed St. Landry Parish Deputy created a disturbance with an employee, because he refused to wear a mask to enter the building to conduct official business.

During the disturbance witnesses gave written statements that the deputy removed his weapon from his holster and began banging it on the closed door of the building, demanding to be let in.

The deputy's action placed several persons in the area awaiting services through the DMV office to be in fearful for their safety. The deputy was taken into custody at the scene.

The sheriff's office says that Deputy Ryan Fenton was transported to the OPD where he was questioned and arrested. He was immediately placed on leave by the sheriff's office, and his badge, deputy commission, police unit, and department weapons were removed from his possession, pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

The sheriff's office doesn't comment on the investigations of other agencies.