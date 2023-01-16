St. Landry deputies searching for missing man

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who was last seen at a horse barn in Opelousas.

James Ronnie Bourque, 61, was last seen at 11 a.m. on January 11 at the Copper Crowne Equestrian Center, which is located at 5180 La. 182 in Opelousas.

Bourque was driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, with license plate F175095.

James Ronnie Bourque is described as a white male that is 5'-02", blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 125 lbs.

Anyone with information on the location of James Ronnie Bourque is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. [stlandrycrimestoppers.com]

Download the free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.