St. Landry deputies searching for missing inmate

St. Landry Parish law enforcement are looking for an inmate who escaped from custody yesterday.

Deputies say that Raymond Latrelle Howard, 31, was at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse Thursday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. when he escaped.

At the time, he was earing an orange St. Landry Parish jail jumpsuit, as well as metal handcuffs connected to a metal chain around his waist, and ankle shackles. He's described as a Black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 130 pounds.

His last known location was near the Townhouse Motel on Landry Street, possibly wearing a grey sweater.

Howard was being held on two counts battery of the infirm and four bench warrants.