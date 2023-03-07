St. Landry deputies looking for missing woman

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman who went missing after leaving the hospital last week.

Naomi Linn Fortson, 47, was last seen on March 2. She was transported to Opelousas General Hospital and discharged that same night, and has not been seen since. Deputies describe her as mentally and physically disabled.

When she was discharged from the hospital she was wearing black pants and a black shirt.

She is described as a white female that has shoulder length black hair, green eyes. She has the letters "dn" tattooed on her left forearm.

If you have seen Naomi Linn Fortson or know of her location, please contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.