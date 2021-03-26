St. Landry Deputies investigating shooting near Washington

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting near Washington Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson, deputies responded to the reported shooting just after 8 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Hwy just before the city limits.

Two unidentified victims were shot and were transported to area hospitals, according to the sheriff's office. There was no information available on possible injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.

We'll update with more information when it's available.

