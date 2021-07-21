St. Landry deputies investigating after body found near Beau Chene High

St. Landry Parish deputies are investigating a body found in a retention pond near Beau Chene High School.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirms that the body is believed to be that of a 17-year-old male.

Deputies responded to the scene around 7:50, a spokesperson said.

KATC has a crew en route and will update with more information when it becomes available.

