St. Landry deputies complete police academy training

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office announced today the graduation of three more sheriff’s deputies from the 60th session of St. Martin Sheriff’s Basic Training Academy.

The police academy is 15 weeks of intense and strenuous classes that instructs officers throughout the Acadiana area. During the course, cadets are instructed in firearms qualifications, physical fitness, first aid/CPR, academic courses and must pass a State of Louisiana Police Officers Standard Training test to be certified as a peace officer.

The three deputies who completed the training are Deputy Jude Bustarde, Deputy Ethan Baham and Deputy Angela Victorian.

“Since being elected into office in 2006 my pledge was to have all deputies serving our citizens be professional and committed to a higher standard, and we have held true to that commitment," said Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz. “I will continue to place certified deputies on the streets of St. Landry Parish to better serve the public and would like to commend the deputies for their hard work and dedication while in the academy.”

The sheriff says his department also is also proud of Deputy Angela Victorian, who was awarded the Top Notebook, and Deputy Ethan Baham, who served as Chaplin during the academy session.