St. Landry deputies bust heroin "stash house"

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested two people after a year-long investigation ends with a bust on what they describe as a heroin stash house.

Booked were Tempestt Trakese Holmes, 29, of Opelousas, on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS (Heroin),

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS, Manufacturing of a Schedule I CDS (Heroin); and Christopher Javon Pierre, 23, of Church Point, on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS (Heroin); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS, Manufacturing of a Schedule I CDS (Heroin), Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

“For the past year, narcotics detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office have been investigating Christopher Pierre and his involvement in the illegal sales of heroin and fentanyl," Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says.

Over the course of that investigation, detectives made contact with Pierre several times, and seized about $20,000. In April, a traffic stop on Pierre led to a search warrant on a house, and detectives found an ounce of heroin and a firearm. Pierre was booked in that case, and then released on bond.

Through further investigations, detectives were able to identify a stash house within St. Landry Parish where they allege Pierre was keeping the heroin. On September 15, narcotics detectives served a search warrant on the alleged stash house and found Pierre there.

They seized 19 bags of heroin, totalling more than a pound of the drug. They also seized a blender containing a brown powder residue, two (2) digital scales containing a brown powder substance, sandwich baggies used to package the heroin for resale, an AR-15 pistol and $960.00 US currency, the sheriff says.

“Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s Drug Hotline at 337- 948-1030. All callers remain anonymous and the information is kept strictly confidential," the sheriff says.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.