St. Landry Crime Stoppers win national awards

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the St. Landry Crime Stoppers program has been awarded top national awards in it's work helping law enforcement and the victims of crimes.

This year, the program received awards in the Print Media and Best Television Crime of the week awards.

Andrepont Printing of Opelousas was recognized by Crime Stoppers USA for their role in their help in the designing, editing, and printing of the “Erica Hunt” posters. Ms. Hunt went missing on July 16, 2016 from Hirsch Alley in Opelousas and her remains were found in 2018 in rural Evangeline Parish.

The posters were delivered to the Acadiana area and to the media. The investigation continues with law enforcement still needing more information in her murder. You can tip by dialing 337-948-8477 (TIPS), all calls are anonymous.

St. Landry Crime Stoppers program also won its third national Best Television Crime of the Week. The television award spotlighted the identification and arrest of a couple burglarizing the Acadiana area stealing catalytic converters. The segment that was broadcasted on KATC TV3 and KADN News 15 led to the solving of 15 burglary cases in St. Landry alone, as well as cases throughout Acadiana.

The Crime of the Week was filmed and edited by our KATC staff. After the airing of the segment, it was then posted on the program’s social media pages.

Under the direction of Deputy Chief Thibodeaux, St. Landry Crime Stoppers has won every category under Crime Stoppers USA. The awards are voted on by the national awards committee in recognition of a program’s work to help law enforcement solve crimes. Since 2017, the program has won the Best Crime of the Week in Television (3 times), Radio (4 times), Print Media (3 times), Social Media, and Community Service Award (TRIAD) in the 0 to 100,000 population award categories.

In 2020, Deputy Chief Thibodeaux was awarded the Top National Coordinator award in all categories and continues to serve as the Region 5 Director of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama for Crime Stoppers USA. This makes 13 national awards for our program in 5 years.

“The awards are a great recognition of the combined commitment of the Crime Stoppers staff, local media, local businesses, and law enforcement, but most of all the tipsters. The awards are great but, to help give a family closure or the arrest of a person who preys on an innocent is worth more then any award that can be given to the program.”





Deputy Chief Thibodeaux

St. Landry Crime Stoppers Administration Assistant, Sgt Elizabeth Bernard added, “It has been our goal to keep pushing the fact that you will remain anonymous and never have to testify with our “Say it Here” campaign, all the while receiving cash rewards.”

Sheriff Guidroz stated, “Deputy Chief Thibodeaux continues his concept of not only spotlighting more of the crime but bringing in the men and women of law enforcement who directly work on the cases aired.”

Deputy Chief Thibodeaux added, “Coordinators are merely spokespersons, airing the men and women of law enforcement, the real heroes, who actually solve the cases through the tips of Crime Stoppers should get most of the credit.”

The Crime of the Week is a public service to the citizens of Acadiana. We would personally like to thank the media outlets for giving up valuable airtime spotlighting crimes in and around Acadiana. If law enforcement, the media, and the citizens all work together, more cases can be solved.

The main goal of Crime Stoppers is to spotlight a crime, receive ANONYMOUS tips, and pay out cash for information leading to the arrest. You can help by calling the tip line at 337-948-TIPS (8477); tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com, dialing **TIPS, or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device and tip anonymously using your mobile device.