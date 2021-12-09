St. Landry Crime Stoppers recognized by state representative

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is being recognized for the work it does to fight crime in the parish.

The program was presented the Crime Stoppers USA Award by District 46 Representative Mike Huval Thursday morning.

The honors are voted on by the National Awards Committee in recognition of the program's work to help solve crimes. Under the direction of Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux and his staff, the parish's program has won every category under Crime Stoppers USA. Since 2017, the program has won the Best Crime of the Week in Television (2 times), Radio (4 times), Print Media (2 times), Social Media, Community Service Award (TRIAD), and the National Top Coordinator.

"I want to thank you for what you have done with Crime Stoppers," Huval said during the presentation. "It's an accolade, winning a national award. Congratulations, keep on doing what you are doing."

After hearing that Rep. Huval wanted to recognize the program, Thibodeaux also invited him to the taping of the latest Crime of the Week segment.

Thibodeaux added, "This is a great honor for Crime Stoppers, law enforcement, and the citizens you utilize Crime Stoppers to help solve crimes and remain completely anonymous using our 'Say it Here' campaign."

St. Landry Parish Sheriff said the commendation from Huval shows the parish's "Crime Stoppers commitment to the citizens of Acadiana is unsurpassed."

