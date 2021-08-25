St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving multiple vehicle burglaries

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in locating the suspects involved in four-vehicle burglaries in the Opelousas area.

On August 14, 2021, deputies responded to the theft of several catalytic converters at the business of Kountry Auto Mart located on the 3000 block Highway 167 in the Opelousas area.

The owner reported he last observed the vehicles with the catalytic converters on them seven days ago. The owner was in the process of moving the vehicles to cut the grass when he noticed the theft.

The converters were stolen off of a 2008 Land Rover, a 2012 GMC Acadia, a 2011 Honda Pilot, and a 2005 Nissan Murano.

The total loss of value was listed at $6,000 dollars.

If you have any information on this crime, call 337-948-TIPS or report it on the P3 app.

