St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Grolee Elementary vandalism

Crime Stoppers and the Opelousas Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for breaking into Grolee Elementary School in Opelousas and vandalizing classrooms that occurred July 6, according to their Facebook.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or (337) 948-8477 or tip to St. Landry Crime Stoppers online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com, they say.

All calls are anonymous and callers could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.

Those interested can download their free P3 app on mobile device and “Say it Here” to submit anonymous tips.