St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving drive-by shooting

Det. Calvin Tidwell of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help solving a drive-by shooting in the Opelousas area.

On March 22, 2023, just after 1:00 a.m., a victim was inside her residence in the 200 block of Holly Road when she heard gunshots and could see flashes of light outside the residence as shots were being fired. When the gunshots stopped, she checked on her son, who was inside another bedroom.

When deputies arrived, 7 handgun casings and 6 rifle casings were found on the roadway in front of the residence. Multiple items under the carport were damaged, as well as a vehicle door and multiple gunshot holes were found inside the residence.

It is believed that one of the bedrooms was the intended target of the shooting.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating the shooters.

Use our QR code on your screen or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. Remember to download our P3 app and tap the app to “Say it Here” and submit your anonymous tips. Be alert, be safe, and God bless you. On behalf of St. Landry Crime Stoppers and Det. Calvin Tidwell, I am Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.