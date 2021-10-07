St. Landry Crime Stoppers, Acadian recognized for social media campaigns

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is getting national recognition for its social media campaigns.

Crime Stoppers USA recognized the initiative during its national conference in September 2021.

In turn, St. Landry Crime Stoppers presented Acadian Total Security with the National Social Media Award on Thursday, as a way to say thank you for sponsoring the Crime Stoppers program for the last 6 years.

But the program and partnership that is now being recognized nationally started off as just an idea.

"We got with Acadian Total Security and said, 'Hey, let's do a Tip of the Day, let's do this and let's help out,' said St. Landry Parish Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux. "I like to try to call it Acadiana Crime Stoppers, because you can go to our Facebook page and look at all the crimes, you know, that's spotlighted in our parishes."

Follow St. Landry Crime Stoppers on Facebook here.

