St. Landry Coroner and long-time Eunice physician Russell Pavich has died

Dr. Russell Paul Pavich, St. Landry Parish Coroner and a longtime physician in Eunice, has died.

Pavich, 70, died Friday.

Visitation will be held at Quirk & Son Funeral Home, 121 S. 6th Street, Eunice, La. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 PM and will resume on Wednesday morning at 8:00 AM until time of Services at 11:00 AM at the funeral Home. He will be interred at Maxie Cemetery in Maxie, La following Service.

Pavich grew up in Eunice, where he graduated from Eunice High and was an Eagle Scout. He attended McNeese University and LSU School of Medicine, and served as an officer of the US Public Health Service. He started practicing medicine in the Carolinas, then returned home to Eunice in 1981, where he practiced until he died. He worked in Hyperbaric Medicine and Wound Care units in Mamou, Crowley and Lafayette.

Pavich served as a police juror in the 1980s, and was elected Coroner in 1996 and served there until his death. He had a passion for politics and was active in the Republican Party.

Russell is survived by his wife and son, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held at Quirk & Son Funeral Home, 121 S. 6th Street, Eunice, La. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 PM and will resume on Wednesday morning at 8:00 AM until time of Services at 11:00 AM at the funeral Home. He will be interred at Maxie Cemetery in Maxie, La following Service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and families please consider donating in Russell’s memory to the Eunice High School Band at Eunice High School, 301 Bobcat Drive, Eunice, La 70535.

If you'd like to read his full obituary, you can find it here.