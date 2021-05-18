St. Landry board to meet in special session to discuss new taxes

The St. Landry Parish School Board's committee of the whole will meet at noon tomorrow to discuss proposed new taxes.
The meeting starts at noon at the board's Supplementary Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane, Opelousas.
On the agenda is a presentation and overview of the district's bond and taxing options.
To be discussed are:
- A Parish-Wide Bond Proposition in the amount of 9.9 mills for the payment of salaries for teachers and other employees by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 1 on the November 13, 2021 or March 26, 2022 election, as follows: $3,000.00 for teachers; and $2,000.00 for support staff.
- A Parish-Wide Bond Proposition in the amount of 1 mill for the operation, maintenance and capital improvements of athletic and recreational facilities by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 2 on the November 13, 2021 or March 26, 2022 election.
- A Parish-Wide Bond Proposition for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites, playgrounds; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the district by the St. Landry Parish School Board for Proposition 3 on the November 13, 2021 or March 26, 2022 election.