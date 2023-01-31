St. Landry Animal Control Closes Intake for Restructuring

St. Landry Animal Control is announcing that its intake facilities will be closed to the public temporarily for restructuring purposes.

During this time, the shelter will only be accepting emergency calls from the public, officials say.

The restructuring of the shelter is aimed at improving the overall functionality and efficiency of the shelter. The closure of the intake will allow the staff to focus on creating a better environment for the animals in their care and improving the services offered to the parish, officials say.

St. Landry Animal Control will continue to provide essential services to the public during the restructuring period, such as responding to animal emergencies and investigating animal cruelty cases., officials say.

"The shelter asks for the public's understanding during this time and looks forward to reopening its intake facilities as soon as possible," a release states.

To report an animal emergency, citizens should call (945)-948-6184.