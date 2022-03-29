St. Ignatius School fundraiser returns Sunday

ST. LANDRY PARISH. La. – The St. Ignatius School Festival fundraiser will be held in Grand Coteau this weekend.

They had to take a two year break because of the pandemic. But on Sunday the games, auctions, jamabalya cookoff and live music will be back.

All money raised will go directly back to the school.

"We would love to have everyone come out and join us for a fun family day we have lots of games, and we have a jambalaya cook off, we have a silent auction that will be going on with lots of prizes," said Cindy Prather, Principle St. Ignatius Catholic School. "Its always an experience especially for little ones so make sure to bring your kids."

"I find it a great bonding time, because I hangout a lot with my friends over there and its a very fun place to get to know a lot of people," said Chole Stelly.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel