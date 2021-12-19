Sports betting begins at Evangeline Downs

OPELOUSAS — The world of sports betting is taking off, and Acadiana won't be the last to cash in.

Friday launched the start of legal sports betting at Evangeline Downs in Opelousas.

The Boyd Gaming Property partnered with Fanduel Sportsbook to make this happen.

Along with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Louisiana Hall of Fame Runningback Dalton Hillard placed the first bet to start things off.

Fanduel Sportsbook will be open daily and features a newly designed 28,000 square foot retail location that has three live betting windows. Fourteen selve-service betting terminals, 24 video displays and seating for more than 85 guests.

Anthony Breaux, Director of Marketng, tells KATC. "Now, that it is a sportsbook, what's so great is not only are we going to have the excitement of people watching live sports in here, but now people are going to bet and what's so amazing is its going to bring new people in."

Dalton Hillard, General Manager Service Specialist, tells KATC, "I think that connects the individual with their team that they're supporting whether its football, baseball, golf, basketball. Louisiana is passionate about sports. "

