Some residents in Opelousas experiencing low water pressure after line break

A water main break is causing low water pressure to some residents in Opelousas.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says that citizens and customers of Opelousas in the area of Bullard and Grolee streets will experience low pressure due to the break.

Work crews are on site accessing the damage and will begin work to repair the break in the line once diagnosed, he says.

