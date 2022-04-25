Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Some Opelousas residents under boil water advisory

Boil advisory
MGN ONLINE
Courtesy of MGN Online
Boil advisory
Posted at 3:24 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 16:24:04-04

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Opelousas.

Prairie Ronde Water System has issued a boil water advisory until further notice for Westgate Subdivision.

The advisory was issued because of a broken pipe.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.