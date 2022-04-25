Some Opelousas residents under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Opelousas.
Prairie Ronde Water System has issued a boil water advisory until further notice for Westgate Subdivision.
The advisory was issued because of a broken pipe.
