Some Opelousas residents to experience water shut off Monday

Some Opelousas residents will have water services interrupted on Monday for water main repairs.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says residents and customers along West Grolee Street from Raymond Street to Hwy 3043 and all streets in the area will experience water interruptions on February 21.

The water shut off will allow crews to make additional repairs due to a water main break which occurred on Friday, February 18.

Crews will make repairs on Monday morning.

The area remains under a boil water advisory.

