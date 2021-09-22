Some Lawtell residents under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for some Lawtell Water Works District 1 customers.

The water system issued the advisory due to the flushing of the fire hydrants.

The following locations are under a boil water advisory until further notice:

Hwy 190 E

Wisdom Rd.

Austin Rd.

Hackberry

Charles Burr Lane

Narcisse Le Tour

Milo Lane

Milton Brown Rd.

Twisted Oak

Hwy 104

Boudreaux Rd.

Harry Babineax

Howard Rd.

