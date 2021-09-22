Watch
Some Lawtell residents under boil water advisory

Posted at 11:01 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 12:01:50-04

A boil water advisory has been issued for some Lawtell Water Works District 1 customers.

The water system issued the advisory due to the flushing of the fire hydrants.

The following locations are under a boil water advisory until further notice:

  • Hwy 190 E
  • Wisdom Rd.
  • Austin Rd.
  • Hackberry
  • Charles Burr Lane
  • Narcisse Le Tour
  • Milo Lane
  • Milton Brown Rd.
  • Twisted Oak
  • Hwy 104
  • Boudreaux Rd.
  • Harry Babineax
  • Howard Rd.

