Some Lawtell residents under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for some Lawtell Water Works District 1 customers.
The water system issued the advisory due to the flushing of the fire hydrants.
The following locations are under a boil water advisory until further notice:
- Hwy 190 E
- Wisdom Rd.
- Austin Rd.
- Hackberry
- Charles Burr Lane
- Narcisse Le Tour
- Milo Lane
- Milton Brown Rd.
- Twisted Oak
- Hwy 104
- Boudreaux Rd.
- Harry Babineax
- Howard Rd.
