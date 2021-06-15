Some Grand Prairie residents under boil advisory following line break

Some Grand Prairie residents are being asked to boil their water.

The boil advisory was issued after a water line break while repairs were being made.

The town says that the break occurred North of the well site on Fogal road and has impacted all residents North of the well site on Fogal road and all streets connected.

No critical customers such as hospitals, nursing homes or restaurants have been effected.

The advisory will be in place until rescinded.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel