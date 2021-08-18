Watch
Some customers of St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 under boil order

Posted at 9:23 AM, Aug 18, 2021
A boil advisory was issued Wednesday for some customers of St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 in Sunset.

Customers from 1232 to 1922 Bearb Road in Sunset were placed under the advisory on August 18 until further notice.

The waterworks district says that a contractor is working to repair a valve that was broken.

Water samples will be taken and delivered to the Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday, August 19.

