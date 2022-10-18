Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Some Cankton residents under boil water advisory

Point Blue boil water advisory
MGN Online
Boil Water Advisory
Point Blue boil water advisory
Posted at 5:00 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 18:00:36-04

Some customers in the Village of Cankton is under a boil water advisory.

Martiney Rd., Iseringhausen Rd. and Jules Rd. are under the advisory until further notice, according to an official at the Village of Cankton Water System.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.