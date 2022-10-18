Some Cankton residents under boil water advisory

Some customers in the Village of Cankton is under a boil water advisory.

Martiney Rd., Iseringhausen Rd. and Jules Rd. are under the advisory until further notice, according to an official at the Village of Cankton Water System.

