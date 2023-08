Boil orders in two areas of Waterworks District 3 in the Port Barre area have been lifted, while two others are still in effect.

Residents in areas A and C of the district are no longer under a boil order. Area A is La. 743 and adjacent streets, and Area C would be Courtableau Road and adjacent streets.

Residents in areas B and D are still under a boil order.

If you have any questions about which area you are in, just call the office at 337-585-3796.