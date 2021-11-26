Two people are on the run after a shooting at an Opelousas Walmart

OPELOUSAS — Opelousas officers are on the scene of a shooting at a Walmart parking lot.

They say a child exchange took place and an altercation ensued.

The shooting happened about 5:12 PM when the suspect, Jordan Sereal, 22, male, pulled a handgun and allegedly fired one shot and fled from the scene.

One victim was transported to the hospital with single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Police say Walmart was closed at the time and there was no danger to the community.

Police are looking for the suspect ,who is armed and dangerous, and an unknown female who is also armed.

Contact Opelousas Police Department if you have any information, (337) 948-2500.

This is a developing story.

