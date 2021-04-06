Sheriff's Office posts tips on how to spot counterfeit money

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is sharing tips on how to spot counterfeit money after receiving multiple complaints from residents.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, those complaints have mainly come from local truck stop casinos. They counterfeit money has been seen in all demonimations.

He says that detectives are working several cases where even the marking pen and counters do not detect them.

The sheriff's office provided a few ways to help residents spot counterfeit bills:

FEEL the bill - Counterfeit money will have a different feel than authentic money which is made of cotton and linen.

LOOK at the bill - there are embedded fibers of red and blue. Counterfeit money will not have the fibers but some try to print the colors on the paper. We all handle money just about every day; check the color of the bills. Often times the counterfeiter does not match the colors.

CHECK for security features - in all denominations, except the $1 and $2. The easiest way to spot a fake $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100 bill is to look for the security features. Look for an embedded security thread (a plastic strip) running from top to bottom. Hold the bill up to the light, you will see the strip and printing on it. Holding the bill up to a light, you can also check for a watermark. A watermark bearing the image of the person whose portrait is on the bill can be found on all $10, $20, $50, and $100 bills series 1996 and later, and on $5 bills series 1999 and later.

NOTIFY authorities - Call your local law enforcement agency if you think you have a counterfeit bill and do not put yourself in danger.

Guidroz says that someone receiving counterfeit money will not be able to be reimbursed by law enforcement or any bank but does add that, in the event of an arrest, the courts may order restitution.

