Sheriff gives update on St. Landry Parish Street Crime Unit

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz gave an update on Thursday, April 22, on the efforts of the newly formed Street Crime Unit.

Guidroz said that over the last 30 days, the team has removed 17 weapons along with illegal narcotics from St. Landry Parish streets.

Those weapons included 1 revolver, 1 shotgun, and 15 semiautomatic weapons.

The sheriff's office says that in one case, on April 14, the team conducted a traffic stop on Laurel Ave. in the city of Eunice.

According to Guidroz, a search of the vehicle yielded twenty one bags of prepackaged Marijuana, pods of THC Oil, a digital scale, one (1) box of clear sandwich bags, and a Ruger 9mm firearm.

The Sheriff Office asks that anyone with information on illegal drug activity call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or download the P3 app on any mobile device to tip anonymously.

