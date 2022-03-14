SFM: Southwest Elementary fire was arson

Fire investigators have determined that a recent fire at Southwest Elementary School was intentionally set.

A spokesperson said the State Fire Marshal is asking for tips to help solve the case.

You can submit information two ways: by calling the Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or by a tip online here: http://lasfm.org/ars_hottip.htm

The fire happened at the school on February 28.

At that time, Opelousas Fire Chief Charles Mason told KATC that the fire was contained to one classroom.

The school was closed years ago, but a charter school hopes to open there this fall.

