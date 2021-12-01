SFM investigating fatal mobile home fire in Opelousas

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire Tuesday in Opelousas that claimed the life of an elderly woman.

According to investigators, St. Landry Fire District #3 responded around 4:15 p.m. to a reported mobile home fire in the 200 block of Bernard Road.

An elderly female victim was later discovered inside, the SFM says.

Details are limited as the SFM Office is currently on scene investigating the incident. We'll update with more information as it becomes available.

